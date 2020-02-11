Sweeney exits Town to join Hednesford

FOOTBALL

STRATFORD Town will have to continue their fight to keep their Step Three status without striker Dan Sweeney.

The forward bagged four goals in six appearances for Town after joining last month on a month’s loan from Solihull Moors.

But the 23-year-old has now departed and switched to fellow Southern Premier Central side Hednesford Town on loan.

Sweeney had two previous spells on loan with the Pitmen last season and this term has been on loan at Bradford Park Avenue, and Gloucester City as well as Stratford.

After having no fixture last week, Stratford return to action on Saturday with a vital home clash against basement side Redditch United.