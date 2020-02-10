West Midlands Trains keeps franchise but is still on thin ice

West Midlands Trains has narrowly avoided losing its franchise in the region, but has been warned its performance will continue to be under the microscope.

Back in December West Midlands Mayor Andy Street said that unless swift improvements were made to rail services in the region, he would ask the Department for Transport to strip the company of the franchise.

Giving West Midlands Trains a deadline of the end of January to buck up its ideas, Andy Street this week confirmed that he will hold off on his threat for now, recognising that improvements had been made.

In December Mr Street said he had lost faith in the rail operator, with more than 1,600 cancellations recorded in that month.

Describing the service being offered by West Midlands Trains as ‘woeful’, Mr Street said rail users like himself felt badly let down by the company.

However in a letter to Grant Shapps, secretary of state for transport, last week, Mr Street wrote: “Since I issued my ultimatum on December 23 performance has begun to improve, and it is clear that bosses at both WMT and Abellio (WMT’s parent company) have responded to my public intervention.

“Cancellations have decreased from 1,351 in December to 203 in January. And the number of trains turning up on time or within five minutes has gone from an average of 78% to more than 88%. These numbers show a step in the right direction, and therefore I believe it would be premature to ask you to strip WMT of the West Midlands franchise at this time.”

Despite the axe being lifted for now, West Midlands Trains are still on thin ice and Mr Street’s letter emphasises that his threat of removing the franchise still remains.

“Many passengers are also familiar with WMT’s staffing problems, and as a result are sceptical that the short term performance can be sustained.” He said.

“February half-term will be the next real test of the staffing situation, and I will not hesitate to ask you to take the franchise away from WMT if last year’s problems resurface.

“Passengers also remain furious at the serious overcrowding that continues to plague a number of services. I have been told that this will be tackled and that new carriages are coming, but I am yet to see any substantial evidence of this. WMT promised to address overcrowding when they took on the franchise in 2017, and we must see swift and decisive action on this if they are to continue to run West Midlands Railway.”

He added: “There is a very long way to go if WMT want to keep the franchise long-term, and I will be relentless in my pursuit of these continued improvements. As part of this I will be reviewing performance figures daily, getting regular feedback from commuters, and meeting WMT’s managing director every fortnight to hold his feet to the fire.”

Julian Edwards, managing director of West Midlands Trains, said: “We are pleased the Mayor recognises we are moving in the right direction. We are determined to sustain this progress, starting with more performance-improving timetable changes this month.

Every part of this business is now singularly focused on providing our customers with the reliable rail service they deserve. We will continue to work with the Mayor to make sure we achieve that, as he continues to hold us to account.”

Fraser Pithie secretary of the Shakespeare Line Promotion Group, said: “Everybody deserves a fair chance to turn things around and I’m not against giving West Midlands Trains a six month period to make improvements. However that chance is dependent on their ability to run reliable train services, particularly in the school holidays.

“Last year we started getting cancellations in the summer holidays, there was a spike at half term and then in December it was absolutely woeful, 651 cancellations from 3rd-31st December on the Stratford to Birmingham line.

“The holiday periods will be the big test, if they can provide a reliable service we will be the first to congratulate them, if they can’t then they have to go.”