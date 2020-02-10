Man sentenced following death of Lighthorne Heath motorcyclist

A MAN has been sentenced following the death of Lighthorne Heath motorcyclist in September 2018.

Fifty-three year old Dean Mark Travers of Mold Crescent, Banbury has been disqualified from driving for 12 months after appearing at Warwick Crown Court, Leamington Spa on Friday, 7th February 2020 charged with causing the death by careless / inconsiderate driving of a motorcyclist on the B4100, Banbury Road near Warmington just before midday on Saturday 15th September 2018.

Dean Travers was also sentenced to a 12 month community order, 200 hours unpaid work, and ordered to pay statutory fees.

Simon Welsh from Lighthorne Heath, who was 42- years-old at the time of the collision, died when the yellow Honda CBR900 motorcycle he was riding was in collision with a Peugeot Partner van being driven by Mr Travers.

The Air Ambulance and three ambulances attended the scene in an attempt to save Mr Welsh, however unfortunately nothing could be done to save him and he was declared dead shortly after midday on 15th September 2018.

Following the incident Mr Travers was arrested on suspicion of causing the death by careless / inconsiderate driving and following a full investigation was charged by postal requisition.

Please note that the family of Mr Welsh do not wish to provide a statement and have requested privacy at this difficult time. The family have issued a photo of Mr Welsh.

Inspector Mick Huntley of Warwickshire Police said: “This was a tragic and needless incident and a life has been lost due to the careless, inconsiderate driving of another person.

“Nothing can bring Mr Welsh back to his family and friends but we would like to use this opportunity to remind drivers that driving is a privilege that also brings a huge responsibility. Any road traffic collision has the potential to seriously injure or kill another

person. We are reminding all drivers how important it is to please pay attention at all times to the road and other people around you.

In 2018, 35 people were killed, 325 people were seriously injured and there were 1655 total casualties on Warwickshire’s roads. This is Warwickshire’s biggest killer and reducing the number of people killed and seriously injured on our roads is a priority for Warwickshire Police.