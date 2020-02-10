Opinion split over ‘men only’ court leet in Alcester

A ROW over women’s rights to be granted membership of an ancient court leet has divided opinion in Alcester.

Alcester’s Court Leet hit the headlines last year for being one of the few remaining male only court leets in the country unlike Henley, Warwick and Bromsgrove which welcome women.

Opinion appears divided after the Herald spoke with several people in Alcester High Street recently.

Wendy Richardson who works in Shop4Allsorts said: “I’m happy with the ancient traditions of the court leet, our mop fair is a tradition, I’m all for traditions and I don’t think women should be in the court leet but I am all in favour of equal pay for women. Are there any men in the Women’s Institute or Inner Wheel?”

Stan Cusack is Alcester born and bred and said that years ago he knew most of the court leet and thinks the historic body should stay as it is.

“I’m a bit old fashioned and certain things should remain men only. The court leet do a fantastic job for the town and for the tourists and they host the town crier competitions,” Mr Cusack said.

However, there was a counter argument voiced by some Alcester women who were also interviewed and who are in favour of women being accepted into the court leet. Not only would women bring a lot of good work to the community, it was a “nonsense” they were still excluded.