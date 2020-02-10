Saints keep marching on to strengthen hold on top spot

FOOTBALL

SOUTHAM UNITED chalked up their 11th win in a row to continue their charge towards the Hellenic League Division Two North title.

The table-topping Saints had too much for visitors Moreton Rangers Reserves as they powered to a 5-0 victory.

Levi Steele set them on their way with the opener inside five minutes and added his second on 33 minutes.

Ethan Champkins made it 3-0 on the stroke of half-time.

Daniel Long slotted home a fourth on 70 minutes and ten minutes later fellow sub Simon Barby finished off the scoring.

STUDLEY had to settle for a goalless stalemate in their clash at home to Leicester Road in Midland League Division One.

A heavy and boggy pitch inevitably produced a scrappy game full of effort and endeavour but with few clearcut chances.

Bees keeper Connor McCarthy has to be at his best to keep out Simon Alcott’s free-kick and a goalline clearance denied Dom Brennan but Studley were denied by a flying save by Will Highland to tip a Studley effort around the post.

RACING CLUB WARWICK were demolished 6-0 away to in-form Romulus in the Premier Division.

It was a dominant performance from the Roms who led 4-0 at half-time at the Castle Vale Stadium.

A Dean Rathbone penalty gave the hosts the lead on 11 minutes before striker Jordan Nadat complete a 17-minute hat-trick.

Nadat’s lay-off set up Josh Willis to slam into the bottom corner for 5-0 on 70 minutes before Rathbone rattled in a sixth a minute from time.

Two goals from Shaye Eden at the start and end of the match sealed CENTRAL AJAX’S 2-0 win at Coventry Alliance side Stockingford AA Pavilion in the Coventry Charity Cup.

Owen Osborne netted the LITTLETON goal as they returned from AFC Bridgnorth with a 1-1 draw in the West Midlands League Premier Division.