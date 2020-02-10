Singer seals the points for FC Stratford

FOOTBALL

FC STRATFORD stepped up their top-four challenge in Midland League Division Two with Rob Singer securing a 2-1 win at Lane Head on Saturday.

Victory keeps Dave Poulson’s side in sixth spot, two points behind fourth-placed Feckenham.

FC had the perfect start at Bloxwich when Singer nicked the ball from the kick-off and was brought down for a penalty. Robbie Sone stepped up and slotted home.

Lane Head equalised following a corner with Ashley Southall unmarked to tuck home at the near post.

The difficult conditions meant neither side could produce much quality but Stratford grabbed the winner when Singer’s perseverance again won possession from a defender and his cross-shot ended in the net off a home player.

A battling display by ALCESTER TOWN was not enough to earn reward away to Boldmere Sports & Social Falcons.

The Romans were more than match for the top five hosts but

Gaz Palmer and Kyle Hudlin sealed the points for the Falcons in a 2-1 scoreline.

EARLSWOOD TOWN suffered their first defeat in six matches as Coton Green registered an eight win in a row with a 3-1 scoreline at The Pavilions.

Though Earls keeper Dan Farr saved a Curvin Ellis penalty, their reprieve didn’t last long as Ellis earned another spot-kick and this time Paul Bonar converted for 1-0.

Coton Green added a second just before the break when Matt Green diverted Bonar’s cross into his own net.

A much purposeful Earls battled back in the second half and skipper Simon Quigley slammed home following a free-kick to cut the deficit.

But as the hosts chased an equaliser – Leadun Dunlevy forcing the Coton keeper into a flying save – they were caught on the counter-attack and Sonny Cartwright raced away for Coton’s third.

Earlswood will have chance to bounce back tomorrow night (Tuesday) when they meet Barnt Green Spartak under the Highgate United lights as they look to catch up on their fixture backlog.

SHIPSTON EXCELSIOR went down to a 2-1 defeat at home to Birmingham Tigers in Division Three.

Mohammed Ali opened the scoring for the visitors on 68 minutes after dinking his effort over the keeper and Ofori Mintah cut in from the right to finish smartly for 2-0 four minutes later.

Shipston replied with three minutes left with a free header from a corner.