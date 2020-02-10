Football
Midland League, Premier Division
Romulus 6-0 Racing Club Warwick
Division One
Studley 0-0 Leicester Road
Division Two
Boldmere Sports & Social Falcons 2-1 Alcester Town
Earlswood Town 1-3 Coton Green
Lane Head 1-2 FC Stratford
Division Three
Shipston Excelsior 1-2 Birmingham Tigers
West Midlands League, Premier Division
AFC Bridgnorth 1-1 Littleton
Coventry Charity Cup, Second Round
Stockingford AA Pavilion 0-2 Central Ajax
Coventry Alliance, Alliance Two
Jaguar/Daimler 1-1 FISSC
Uhlsport Hellenic League, Division Two North
Southam United 5-0 Moreton Rangers Res
Stratford Alliance, Aquaid Division One
FC Wickhamford 3-1 Feckenham Res
Walls & Ceilings Division Two
FISSC Res 2-3 Shottery United
Inkberrow Academy 5-2 Blockley Sports
Tysoe United 1-4 Redditch Borough
Division One Cup, Quarter-finals, Second Leg
South Redditch Athletic 5-3 AFC Stratford Town (agg: 8-5)
Division Two KO Cup, Quarter-final, Second Leg
AFC Alcester Town 0-3 Shipston Excelsior Res (agg:0-6)
Evesham Sunday League, Division Two
Stour Excesior P-P Fladbury
Stratford HGC 5-2 Pebworth
Weekend football results
