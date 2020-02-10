Storm Ciara brings disruption to the district

Storm Ciara battered the district over the weekend bringing down many trees and prompting the police to warn people against travelling unless absolutely necessary.

The Operational Policing Unit at Warwickshire Police said it had cleared 19 trees from Warwickshire’s roads, with members of the public in some cases assisting officers to remove them.

The A46 was one of the roads affected as police officers removed a fallen tree and stray traffic cones.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service also advised people to stay indoors on Sunday to avoid flying debris.

A Met Office yellow warning for high winds has now been lifted in the region but the possibility of further rain and wind remains.

Major flooding appears to have been avoided on this occasion, though a flood alert is currently in force on the River Arrow and River Alne, with floodwater affecting low lying roads between Studley and Salford Priors.