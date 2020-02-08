Hilary Mantel heads up great Stratford Literary Festival line up

Dame Hilary Mantel, pictured, one of the world’s most acclaimed writers, and Rory Bremner, the UK’s leading impressionist, headline the stellar line-up at this year’s Stratford Literary Festival which runs from 9th to 17th May.

The twice Booker Prize winner will be talking about the finale to her brilliant trilogy, The Mirror and Light, which brings to a close the life of Thomas Cromwell. Rory Bremner, who has imitated major political leaders from Blair to Bush, Thatcher to Trump, will be sharing some of the new names in his repertoire, and talking about how he researches his victims’ characteristics.

They will be joined by the leading playwright Michael Frayn, the former Chief Rabbi Jonathan Sacks, leading writer Maggie O’Farrell and performance poet Lemn Sissay. The bestselling crime author Peter James will share his latest thriller, as writers John Niven and former Radio 2 presenter turned writer Simon Mayo consider what makes us love the thrill of the thriller. The actor and erstwhile Radio 4 News Quiz presenter, Miles Jupp, will be taking a break from appearing in A Comedy of Errors to reflect on a brilliant career, and world-renowned Shakespeare scholar James Shapiro will be considering how the Bard is portrayed in the US. BBC broadcasting veteran James Naughtie will consider how the US has changed in the years he has been reporting on life and politics there, while leading writers Joanna Trollope and Louis de Bernières will delight audiences with their latest books.