‘Real life Jessica Rabbit’ Ivy Paige comes to Stratford for Valentine’s cabaret

Sizzling singer and performer Ivy Paige hosts burlesque and cabaret evening A Midsummer Night’s Tease at the Welcombe Hotel, Stratford, on Saturday, 15th February. She reveals all to Herald arts.

You’re the host of A Midsummer Night’s Tease, what can we expect?

Expect a night of the finest cabaret and burlesque. It’s Valentine’s weekend and the word seduction means ‘to lead you astray’ which is exactly what we intend to do to you! In the best possible way of course!

Please explain what makes a good burlesque artist.

An understanding of the art form, a passion for it, the ability to transform your ideas into an act. Burlesque encompasses so many different styles and genres that in my opinion what makes a good burlesque artist is someone who works hard at their craft and has a strong artistic vision.

What songs will you be performing? And have you got your outfit planned?

Well, I don’t want to give away too much, burlesque is all about the tease after all. However let’s just say I am intending to dazzle in some brand new costumes! And if you’re lucky I may even sing the song that seduced the nation when I was on The Voice.

Ah yes, you hit the headlines in 2018 after wooing Olly Murs on The Voice and joining his team – tell us about your experience.

The show was a fantastic experience and I gained a lot from it. My favourite bit would have to be the blind audition. I sang my favourite song, Why Don’t You Do Right – and singing it on TV to millions of people and to the judges is something I will never forget. Well that and all the headlines I caused after! [The Sun called her a real-life Jessica Rabbit.]

Are you still in contact with anyone from the show – Olly perhaps?!

A lady never tells!

Besides being on prime time telly, tell us about some of the amazing places you’ve worked/and or people you’ve met.

I’ve travelled all over the world. I’ve performed in Paris, New York, Finland, Europe but I think one of my favourite and stand out memories was starring in the first ever burlesque show in a theatre in Lebanon. It was a historic moment, and one I am very proud of.

Who are your heroes/singers?

Ella Fitzgerald, Julie London, and Kate Bush.

As you are the queen of seduction, what tips do you have for those hoping to snag a Valentine this year?

I’d say come along to the show on the 15th and I will tell you in person!

And for those already in a relationship, what advice would you give on how to impress your love this Valentine’s?

I would say make your partner feel like its Valentines all year! Not just on one day.

Where would your dream date be and with who?

I’m hoping they will be at the show on the 15th! So if that’s you, send me some roses backstage!

When and where: Joining Ivy at The Welcombe on 15th February will be lady burlesque artists Miss Oopsie Ooohh, Velma Von Bon Bon and Belles Burlesque, plus ‘boylesque’ performer Johnny O and magician Jester Styles. Tickets priced from £20 are available from: www.midsummernightstease.com