Charity jump to help good friend

JUMPING out of a plane to help raise money for a charity that in turn helped a close friend who suffered a brain injury in a car crash is not something that Charl Parsons takes lightly but she’s determined to do just that.

Charl, aged 21, will take her own 10,000 foot leap of faith with an expert skydiver in tandem on Mothers’ Day as she aims to raise £500 for Headway – a charity which supports people with brain injuries and helped her friend Hannah rebuild her life.

Hannah Weston, age 24, from Ullenhall, was involved in a car accident towards Alcester in 2015. She survived the accident but with a traumatic brain injury. Headway have supported her through her recovery and continue to support her so now Charl is going to do her bit when she jumps out of a plane at Beccles Airfield just outside Norwich.

Charl added: “I’ve got a little bit of nerves, but it’s always something that has been on my bucket list, so for it to come up and be for such an incredible cause so close to my heart, I just felt like I had to do it!”

Charl’s fund raising page can be found at: www.gofundme.com/charlparsonsskydive