Pothole claims elderly victim

CONSTANCE Tredwell from Welford-on-Avon prides herself on being a sprightly 82–year-old but now feels more like a 102 year-old after she fell victim to Stratford’s pavements.

As she walked with her husband, John, in Mansell Street, Sttratford-upon-Avon a fortnight ago she tripped on a “pothole” type hazard and smashed her face into the pavement

The fall knocked out her front tooth and she suffered a chipped wrist bone, cuts to her knees and, as she describes it, “there was blood everywhere.”

“Following notification of the incident that took place in Stratford on 21st January 2020, a site investigation was undertaken by Warwickshire County Council Highways to assess the site.

“We are very sorry to hear of the injury to Mrs. Tredwell and we hope that she has since made a full recovery.”

