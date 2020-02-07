Young people take over Stratford charity shop

YOUNG people from schools across Stratford will be doing their bit for the environment by putting on a Thrift Event for the Shakespeare Hospice tomorrow, Saturday, 8th February.

It will take place at the charity’s shop in Greenhill Street and is being organised by student ambassadors from the hospice, who meet regularly to help promote and put on events.

Ambassador Ruby Bruton-Gibney, who also volunteers at the Greenhill Street shop, said: “The Thrift Event aims to attract young people who are interested in saving money through affordable fashion which also helps the environment at the same time!”

Fellow ambassador Suzie Mishima added: “It’s a win-win situation for everyone. The clothes have been collated by young people for young people, promoting sustainable fashion alongside helping a local charity.”

Young people have been involved in all aspects of organising the event, including everything from selecting clothing from the donations received by the hospice shops to designing posters and marketing materials for the event.

It will run during normal shop opening hours of 9.30am to 4.30pm and there will even be some live music at the event from local band Myriam Adams.

Shop manager Helen Davis added: “This is our first event aimed specifically at attracting younger people into our charity shop.

“It’s very exciting to be working alongside all the young people with their energy, enthusiasm and creative ideas.

“The Greenhill Street store is vital to the income generation funding the Shakespeare Hospice services including Day Hospice, Hospice at Home service, and pre- and post-bereavement support for families, young people and children,” she added.

The seven hospice shops make a contribution towards the £2.4 million needed each year to provide these services.