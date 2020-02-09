Long Marston’s railway future secured

Long Marston’s future at the centre of the British rail industry was secured this week after one of the country’s largest rolling stock companies took over the site.

Porterbrook, which owns almost a third of all passenger trains in the UK, announced this week that it had signed a 15-year lease with St Modwen to take over development of the existing rail facility at Long Marston, often referred to as the Quinton Rail Technology Centre.

The 135 acre site, which includes a two-mile test track, a section of electrified line and maintenance structures, will be managed by Porterbrook by mid 2021.

The company confirmed that the annual RailLive expo, staged by RAIL magazine to highlight the latest developments in the rail industry will continue, with the ambition of turning it into a global showcase for the best of Britain’s railways.

Mary Grant, CEO of Porterbrook said: “The future of Britain’s railway rests on our ability to work collaboratively as an industry. Together we can develop the products and technologies needed to deliver a sustainable railway that benefits all users. Our first step on this journey is securing a significant national asset for the future.

“We already have first-hand experience of using Long Marston to develop and test new products, including HydroFLEX, the UK’s first hydrogen powered train, as well as our Innovation Hub – a static train testbed based at the site for use by SMEs in the supply chain. We are confident that with right strategic direction Long Marston has huge potential to accelerate railway developments across the board.”

Back in November, train manufacturer Vivarail announced its intention to relocate from Long Marston to a new facility near Southam, as it looked to expand its operations.