Shakespeare’s Birthplace railings set to move

Visitors to Stratford’s most historic building may have to stand a little further back after a new proposal to move perimeter fencing further back from Shakespeare’s Birthplace were submitted.

An application from the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust seeks to move the existing metal railings further out into Henley Street as part of an ongoing revamp of the street.

The move is to allow better lighting to be installed to showcase the Birthplace, but also to protect the structure from being intentionally damaged by the public.

Although not a common occurrence, the building has suffered in the past with people leaning over the railing to touch the structure and in some cases removing parts of the building, such as tiles, as souvenirs.

The railings themselves date back to around 1862 and although some have become misshapen over the years, these will be repaired and reinstalled along the new alignment, a metre further out from their current position.

Some new sections of fencing will have to be added too, with a blacksmith being commissioned to ensure these exactly copy the existing fencing.

SBT say the look of the frontage of the building will look almost identical with minimal impact on the heritage asset.

A decision on the application is expected to be made in March, with the ambition of completing the works, along with the rest of the improvement works on Henley Street, in time for the Shakespeare Birthday Celebrations in April.

Mark Ratcliffe, head of estates at the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust, said: “The realignment of the railings outside Shakespeare’s Birthplace is part of the ongoing Henley Street Improvement Project that aims to create a world-class setting at the gateway to one of the world’s great cultural destinations.

“Moving the railings forward by around one metre will enclose the new external lighting being installed as part of the project. This is preferable for operational and safety reasons, as well as improving the general security of the Birthplace itself at street level.”