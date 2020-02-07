Stratford district gets clearer view of what’s going on

THE first phase of upgrading the CCTV system across Stratford district is now complete.

The £796,000 project got under way with work on the control room

The next stage will see the replacement of 87 analogue cameras with new digital cameras and upgraded fibre transmission, to give enhanced digital picture quality and data storage.

The work by Stratford District Council is the first major CCTV technology investment since 2008. The package also includes a number of new cameras, as previously reported in the Herald.

Cllr Sarah Whalley-Hoggins said: “The upgrade of our district-wide CCTV system will play a key role in preventing and detecting crime and disorder and keeping people safe in our town centres. People need to feel safe and comfortable to shop and enjoy their leisure time and to go about their daily lives.

“We know from speaking to our residents that CCTV is highly valued because of the integral part it has in preventing and detecting crime and disorder. The upgrade now reflects the high calibre personnel that work tirelessly to keep the streets of Stratford district safe.”

Supt Daf Goddard from Warwickshire Police said: “The use of CCTV is integral for police and partners, in order to prevent and deter crime, and for its use in investigating offences. We’re really pleased to see this upgrade of CCTV within the Stratford district, and hope it will continue to help keep the district a safe place to live, work and visit.”

CCTV operates 24/7 in Alcester, Bidford, Henley, Shipston, Southam, Stratford, Studley and Wellesbourne.

The team has direct radio communication with Warwickshire Police and CCTV images can be transmitted directly to them. Shops and pubs in Stratford, with BardWatch retail radios also have direct radio communication with CCTV.

The scheme is managed in accordance with BS7958 (CCTV Management & operation) and the Surveillance Camera Commissioner Code of Practice. The Council is accredited to both standards and is assessed annually.