West Midlands Railway tells passengers to expect storm disruption

A WARNING has gone out to passengers travelling on West Midlands Railway services this Sunday – expect travel disruption with Storm Ciara set to bring winds of up to 80mph.

Amended timetables are being put in place on many routes on Sunday in anticipation of speed restrictions likely to be put in place by Network Rail in order to keep passengers safe.

These changes will result in increased journey times and customers are advised to check their journeys before setting out using live travel information services. Latest travel information and amended timetables will be available to view at www.wmr.uk/plan and www.lnr.uk/plan

People living near the railway are also being asked to help keep the network free of any unexpected debris by tying down or clearing away garden furniture and trampolines.