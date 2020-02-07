District council brings forward decision on climate change report

Stratford District Council has brought forward a decision on its action plan to tackle climate change, having been accused of kicking the can on the issue last month.

The action plan, put together by the council’s Climate Emergency Task and Finish Group, detailed a series of measures designed to help the district reach zero carbon emissions by 2030, the ambition set by the authority after declaring a climate emergency last year.

However at a meeting of the Cabinet last month, where a decision over whether to support the plan was due to be made, the item was deferred until March, so members would have more time to study the complex issues discussed.

Climate campaigners expressed disappointment at the delay accusing the council of ‘listless behaviour’ in this vitally important area.

However the action plan will now be discussed at Monday’s Cabinet meeting, a month earlier than expected.

Explaining why the item had been brought forward, Cllr Tony Jefferson, leader of Stratford District Council, said: “We decided to act more quickly. I appreciate that this may come as a surprise but Councils can do that.”