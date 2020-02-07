Young people in Wellesbourne benefit from £2,500 windfall

KIND-hearted shoppers at the Heart of England Co-operative Society have helped a group of young people in the Wellesbourne area land a surprise £2,500 windfall.

Every customer shopping with the Society was given the opportunity to vote for their favourite local charitable cause to receive a slice of £25,000 – every penny of which has been raised through the sale of carrier bags.

With the most votes among deserving causes in the area Wellesbourne Youth Services received £2,500, The Kenilworth Centre received £1,500 and Warwick Vision Support received £1,000.

Wellesbourne Youth Services was set up in 2012 by St Peter’s Church in response to the cuts to youth service provision across the county; it operates two main services in the village, catering for young people aged 10 to 20.

The Monday night youth club, which gives young people from the neighbourhood the perfect chance to form close friendships, regularly attracts between 20 and 40 people on a weekly basis.

Activities include football, karaoke, table tennis and arts and crafts.

Wellesbourne Youth Services also run an outreach project for older teenagers in the village who are battling their own struggles, for example problems at school or college.

At the moment there are some 70 young people benefiting from the services.

Greg Bartlem, the Vicar of Wellesbourne, is among those on the Wellesbourne Youth Services management committee.

He said the money will be used to further develop activities for young people at the centre and to upgrade existing equipment, beginning with the sports equipment

He added: “A big thank you to shoppers at the Heart of England Co-operative Society for helping us to invest in some wonderful young people. With their help this project is helping to change young people’s lives.”