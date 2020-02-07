Drugs found during police search in Stratford car park

POLICE detained two people at a Stratford-upon-Avon car park on Thursday afternoon.

The Safer Neighbourhood Team were conducting proactive County Lines related work in joint collaboration alongside the regional organised crime unit disruption team (ROCU).

Two people were detained at Fisherman’s Car Park on the Warwick Road.

Following searches, a large quantity of Class A drugs were recovered, their car was seized for no insurance and the driver also reported for having no driving licence.

Both people arrested have been released under investigation.