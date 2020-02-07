Man jailed for kitchen knife assault

An attacker who went into a Stratford man’s flat uninvited and slashed him across the forehead with a ‘fearsome’ kitchen knife has been jailed.

Despite the gash Lee Bannergeee caused needing stitches, his plea of not guilty to unlawful wounding was accepted by the prosecution at Warwick Crown Court.

Bannergee (36) of Rosedale Avenue, Erdington, Birmingham, was jailed for 16 months after pleading guilty to an alternative offence of assault causing actual bodily harm.

Prosecutor Dean Easthope said that in October 2018 the victim was at his flat in Alcester Road, Stratford, with a number of other people.

They were in the kitchen at about 4.30 in the morning when there was a bang, and as the door opened they saw Bannergee holding a kitchen knife with a ten-inch blade down by his side.

Mr Easthope observed: “This was the last chapter in an ongoing series of comings and goings and petty disagreements.”

Bannergee ordered the victim to get down on his knees, but he defiantly responded: “I’m not getting on my knees for anyone.”

He told Bannergee to get out of his flat, at which Bannergee, after repeating the order for him to get down on his knees, lifted the knife to shoulder height.

“It came down once, and there was a cut to the left side of the victim’s forehead and blood streaming down his face.

“He is again told to get down on his knees, but the victim manages to disarm Bannergee and get the knife from him,” said Mr Easthope.

At that point Bannergee seemed to think better of what he was doing, but as calls were made for assistance, he told the other people present that no-one should call the police.

“There was talk about £1,000 if nothing was said, but the victim told him ‘I don’t want your money, just go.’”

Bannergee left before an ambulance and the police arrived at the flat, but was located a short time later and arrested.

Mr Easthope said the gash to the victim’s forehead was not deep, but was described as being 3-4 inches long and required four stitches.

He added that Bannergee had ‘a lengthy record,’ and although it had tailed off in recent years, he had been jailed for 12 months in 2016 for an assault.

Bernard Porter, defending, said that Bannergee was a single man at the time who spent a lot of time going out drinking.

But since then his personal life had settled down, and he had a supportive partner with who he had a nine-month-old child, and a full-time job as a driver.

Jailing Bannergee, Judge Anthony Potter told him: “I sentence you for what happened some 15 months ago in Stratford in the early hours of the 14th of October in the face of some, on the face of it, rather petty disputes.

“You decided to go uninvited into the flat of the victim, where you knew you would not be welcome.

“That knife would have been a fearsome weapon, particularly to those who were gathered in that flat socialising, and you made a terrifying demand in those circumstances that he get down on his knees.”

The judge said that when his victim refused, he struck out with the knife, and he told Bannergee: “I accept you were not deliberately stabbing him, but you caused a wound which led him to bleed extremely heavily.

“You, sadly, are not a man who is unused to violence, and you have a number of convictions that aggravate your behaviour in this case.

“The message needs to go out that people who produce knives and use knives must go to prison