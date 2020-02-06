Pemberton cracker earns Earls point against Alcester

Colin Stoner
FOOTBALL

Earlswood Town 1-1 Alcester Town
Midland League Division Three
ALCESTER Town were left to rue their missed opportunities as Earslwood grabbed an equaliser with virtually the last kick of the game in Wednesday night’s derby.
It was the first of four games for Earls as hosts under the lights at Highgate United as they try to ease their fixture backlog.
But Alcester, with an array of former Highgate players in their ranks, settled better to The Coppice surroundings and went ahead after 15 minutes.
The Earls defence failed to deal with a ball lobbed into the box and Romans striker Jake Brown was quickest to react toe poking home from inside the six yard box.

In truth Alcester were the better team in a scrappy first half devoid of any real chances or goal mouth action but Earls player manager Tom Reynolds must have wondered how his team had dropped their level of performance after beating league leaders Solihull United in their previous outing.

There was again little sustained pattern of play from either side in the second half. Earls had more of the ball without really opening up the Alcester defence

The Romans, instead, threatened on the counter-attack and Earls keeper Dan Farr needed to be on top form.

But  in stoppage time it was 1-1 with a stunning strike from Matt Pemberton. A headed clearance by the Alcester defence dropped to the striker 25 yards out and he volleyed a superb effort into the corner..

The result leaves Earlswood one place and two points behind Alcester in 13th, but with five games in hand.

On Saturday, Earlswood welcome in-form Coton Green to The Pavilions (2.30) and Alcester head to Boldmere Sports & Social (2.30)