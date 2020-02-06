Pemberton cracker earns Earls point against Alcester

FOOTBALL
In truth Alcester were the better team in a scrappy first half devoid of any real chances or goal mouth action but Earls player manager Tom Reynolds must have wondered how his team had dropped their level of performance after beating league leaders Solihull United in their previous outing.
There was again little sustained pattern of play from either side in the second half. Earls had more of the ball without really opening up the Alcester defence
The Romans, instead, threatened on the counter-attack and Earls keeper Dan Farr needed to be on top form.
But in stoppage time it was 1-1 with a stunning strike from Matt Pemberton. A headed clearance by the Alcester defence dropped to the striker 25 yards out and he volleyed a superb effort into the corner..
The result leaves Earlswood one place and two points behind Alcester in 13th, but with five games in hand.
On Saturday, Earlswood welcome in-form Coton Green to The Pavilions (2.30) and Alcester head to Boldmere Sports & Social (2.30)