Pemberton cracker earns Earls point against Alcester

FOOTBALL

Earlswood Town 1-1 Alcester Town

Midland League Division Three

ALCESTER Town were left to rue their missed opportunities as Earslwood grabbed an equaliser with virtually the last kick of the game in Wednesday night’s derby.

It was the first of four games for Earls as hosts under the lights at Highgate United as they try to ease their fixture backlog.

But Alcester, with an array of former Highgate players in their ranks, settled better to The Coppice surroundings and went ahead after 15 minutes.

The Earls defence failed to deal with a ball lobbed into the box and Romans striker Jake Brown was quickest to react toe poking home from inside the six yard box.