Warwick Hospital told to prepare for dealing with coronavirus cases if required

WARWICK Hospital – along with all hospitals in England with an Accident and Emergency department – has been told to prepare for dealing with anyone with possible signs of coronavirus.

There are no reported cases in south Warwickshire but the hospitals have been told to create quarantine areas by tomorrow, Friday 7th February.

Professor Keith Willett NHS Strategic Director NHS England and NHS Improvement, communicated to Chief Executive Officers and Medical Directors across the country on 31st January

An extract from that communication reads: “As part of managing care in Emergency Departments, trusts are being asked to organise a “Coronavirus Priority Assessment Pod”, which will mean people with symptoms indicative of infection will get quick assessment, while other patients also continue to get appropriate care.

These plans should be ready to be operational as soon as practically possible, and no later than Friday 07 February. This will require clear local signposting to an isolated area of the hospital, which is away from the Emergency Department, and suitable for frequent decontamination.”

Meanwhile an NHS spokesperson has said: “Anyone returning from Hubei province in the last 14 days should stay indoors, avoid contact with other people and call NHS 111 whether or not they are showing symptoms.

“Anyone with a cough, fever, or shortness of breath who attends hospital and has recently returned from China, will be advised to follow signs to NHS 111 pods and call for advice, so they stay isolated from other patients and avoid causing unnecessary pressure in A&E.”