Road rage businessman ordered to pay £700 to his victim

A BUSINESSMAN who launched a road rage attack on another motorist during an incident at a roundabout has been ordered to pay compensation to his victim.

Martin Greene, whose company makes protective cases for transporting bicycles, had pleaded not guilty to assaulting his victim causing him actual bodily harm.

But on the day of his trial at Warwick Crown Court last month, prosecutor Rachel Pennington had asked for a second charge of assault by beating to be added to the indictment.

After Greene, aged 57, of Church Bank, Temple Grafton, then pleaded guilty to that offence, the case was adjourned for a pre-sentence report to be prepared on him.

And at the resumed hearing he was given a two-year community order and ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and to take part in a rehabilitation activity for 15 days.

Judge Andrew Lockhart QC also banned him from driving for 12 months and ordered him to pay £700 compensation to his victim and £500 costs within six months.

At the earlier hearing Miss Pennington said the incident took place on 21st May last year at the roundabout at the junction of the A422 Alcester Road and the A46 near Stratford.

Greene was in the wrong lane for the turn he was making at the roundabout and there was a verbal dispute which ended with Greene getting out of his car and hitting the other driver.

“There was a small cut to the area between the top lip and the nose which bled, but it healed naturally and needed no treatment.”

Rashad Mohammed, defending, said: “He does have previous convictions, although the last for common assault was 10 or 11 years ago.

“He is a man who has moved on in his life. He has settled down and has children, and has recently set up his own business. He is very much trying to turn his life around and lead a better life.”