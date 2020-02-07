Jackson fired up to return to BTCC

MAT Jackson says he has unfinished business with the British Touring Car Championship after returning to the racing series after a two-year break.

The Henley-in-Arden racer has teamed up with Jason Plato with Bidford-based Power Maxed Racing for the 2020 Kwik Fit BTTC campaign.

The 38-year-old Jackson takes over from Rob Collard in the PMR Vauxhall.

“I may have been away from the series temporarily, but thoughts of winning the BTCC were never far away,” said Jackson.

“I have unfinished business and it was critical for me to return with a top team, capable of mounting a consistent title challenge.

“I have received a number of offers during the last two years, but Adam [Weaver] has worked tirelessly to make my return possible with PMR. The team continues to grow in stature, and I have no doubt that this is the squad I need to be with, so when the opportunity came to join and partner with JP again, I was not going to miss out.”

This will be Jackson’s 13th season in the UK’s most popular championship, having recorded a number of podiums and exciting race wins over the years and he will look to quickly hit top gear.

Power Maxed says the team has worked intensively to secure what is, statistically, its best driver pairing to date. Between them, Plato and Jackson have a record of 128 BTCC victories, which will be more than any other line-up on the 2020 grid.

Former double champion Plato, who has raced in the series for over two decades, waxed lyrical about the quality of both the car and team during the 2019 season, ending the year on a high with a convincing win in the final race of the year – and the decade – at Brands Hatch.

“It has been a while since I was this excited for the start of the season,” said Plato.

“I genuinely love my team at PMR; they work unbelievably hard to provide me with the very best car, but also have a lot of fun doing it; it’s a great place to be.

“Adam and Martin [Broadhurst] have put a very special group of people together that are focused on winning the championship, whilst sensibly making sure they are also building a stable future in the sport. This all helped me get my mojo back in 2019, and I want to reward them all with plenty more race wins. They will be the team I hit 100 wins with, I have no doubt!

“I am sorry to see Rob [Collard] leave, as last year was fun, but at the same time I’m very happy about working with Mat again, and really look forward to seeing what we can achieve by working together.”

With the Vauxhall partnership going from strength-to-strength, the team will once again be entering with manufacturer backing.

The 2020 season will mark the second within which the drivers have been teammates, previously having raced under the same banner in 2009. Both Plato and Jackson concluded the campaign in second and fifth respectively, with 11 victories between them in the RML-ran Chevrolet Lacettis.