Murdoch takes star role for leaders

NETBALL

SAM Murdoch took both player awards as Stratford Netball League leaders Stratford Ladies Blues overcame Comets Tornadoes.

GA Murdocjprovided great support for her team mid court and in the circle and took both player awards in their 45-18 victory. Her opposite – Katie Irgin at GD for Comets – picked up the opposition’s player award.

Stratford Ladies Purples and training mates Trust Helping Hands were separated by just one or two goals, with Stratford’s Rebecca England and Trust’s newly-registered Hannah Savidge making the most of scoring opportunities as Purples prevailed 50-45..

There were also wins for BDR, Shooters Sparks, Shooters Flames and Thunderbirds 1.

Results

Thunderbirds 3 12-44 BDR

Stratford Ladies Blues 45-18 Comets Tornadoes

Shooters Sparks 37-21 Thunderbirds 2

Stratford Ladies Purples 50-45 Trust Helping Hands

Thunderbirds 5 6-69 Shooters Flames

Thunderbirds 4 19-42 Thunderbirds 1