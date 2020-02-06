GSH snatch semi-final place from 3-0 down

FOOTBALL

GSH UNITED roared back from a 3-0 deficit to grab a late decider and book their place in the Stratford Alliance Division One KO Cup semi-finals.

Opponents Henley Forest of Arden had overturned a 1-0 first-leg deficit to score three times inside 35 minutes with Sam Churchley scoring twice and Tom Byrom also netting.

But Ashleigh Wilson and Dan Sill gave GSH hope and nine minutes from time Sam O’Shea made it 3-3 to earn a last-four showdown with Claverdon.

Claverdon recovered from conceding first to overcome visitors Central Ajax Reserves 4-1 at Henley Memorial Sports Ground.

Matt Glass notched a hat-trick and Marc Passey was also on target for a 7-2 aggregate success.

FC Wickhamford booked a semi-final against South Redditch Athletic or AFC Stratford Town after defeating Feckenham Reserves 4-0. Goals from Louis Brown (2), Sam Beddoes and sub Mike Jennings sealed a 7-1 overall scoreline.

Walls & Ceiling Division Two table-toppers Bretforton Old Boys scored six second-half goals after trailing hosts Blockley Sports to win 7-2.

Benjamin Burdock’s double had put basement side Blockley, without a league point, 2-1 ahead at half-time.

Second-placed Redditch Borough chalked up a tenth win from ten league matches after edging past hosts Shottery United 3-2 at Tiddington.

Anton Bennett, Neil Hawkins and Nicky Playdon were the Borough scorers, with Sam Weaver netting a goal in each half for Shottery.

Redditch lie seven points behind Bret with six games in hand.

Third-placed Shipston Excelsior Reserves grabbed a second-half winner from sub Nick Walker to defeat Shipston Colts 2-1.

Owen Clarke had netted for the Reserves, with Jamie Haines replying.

Alex Davis was Tysoe United’s hat-trick hero in their 4-0 win at FISSC Reserves. Michael Drummond hit the other goal.

Liam Firkin and Guy Griffiths were on target for Inkberrow Academy in their 2-1 win at home to AFC Alcester Town, with Cameron Parker replying.