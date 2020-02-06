£350,000 investment shows Stratford Police Station is here to stay

Stratford Police Station is here to stay according to Warwickshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, who confirmed a £350,000 plan to re-roof the building last week.

The breakup of the alliance between Warwickshire and West Mercia Police which had seen both forces share a number of essential services, has prompted the commissioner Philip Seccombe to look carefully at how the force’s estate can be used.

Leek Wootton has already been announced as Warwickshire Police’s new headquarters, but speaking at last week’s Stratford Town Council meeting, it appears that Stratford will continue to play a key role.

£50,000 of that £350,000 will be spent this year, with scaffolding expected to go up at the station in the coming months.

However there remains a question mark over what happens to Stratford’s unused former Magistrates Court at the site, with the commissioner admitting that heating the building was a drain on police resources.

Mr Seccombe said: “The £350,000 figure is the competitive quote we received for the whole roof, I hope that sends the message to Stratford that the police are here to stay on that site. It is a valuable site, I’m aware it’s a valuable site, but I’m not aware that we could find another site as close to the centre of Stratford with that amount of parking.

“The court building is empty, it has been empty for too long but we’re going to have to have a review of our estate around the county to see whether we need to keep it and put some teams or some services into it. We’ve had a number of approaches from the private sector to rent it off us, which is also an option so we will have to wait and see.

“All I would say is the Warwickshire Police estate is in pretty good state, we don’t have lots of old Victorian buildings that cost a fortune to maintain, they’re all fairly modern. I would hope something was decided on the future of the court building within a few months rather than years.”

During the meeting Mr Seccombe also laid bare the huge challenge posed by the seeming acrimonious breakup of the West Mercia/Warwickshire Police alliance, insisting he would go to court if necessary to ensure Warwickshire taxpayers didn’t miss out.

“In September the Home Secretary extended the alliance by six months, that was at our request because we were facing a cliff edge where the other force were threatening to switch off services.” he said.

“I was a supporter of the alliance, I think it brought around £35million of savings to both forces and to this day I do not know why they terminated it. It has had huge consequences, it’s going to cost us considerable sums of money, tens of millions to set up ourselves and we will be looking for reimbursement, if necessary in arbitration or in court. He who triggers the termination is responsible for the other half’s costs.

“This is very important for Warwickshire’s taxpayers, it has taken up a huge amount of time. I fear the other side want the kick the can down the road a bit on the basis that we will go away, but we will not.”

Mr Seccombe also revealed that the police precept would be set close to the maximum 4.38 per cent increase allowed by the Government because “We need the money.”