Kay delighted to see Saints keep marching on

FOOTBALL

SOUTHAM United boss Richard Kay hailed his record-breaking side as they swept aside visitors Risborough Rangers Reserves 9-0 at a windswept Southam College, writes David Hucker.

Ethan Champkins and Levi Steele both scored hat-tricks on Saturday, with Ricky Barby scoring twice and Brandon Smith getting the other.

Victory – a tenth in a row for the Saints – strectehd to stretch their lead at the top of the Hellenic League Division Two North table to seven points.

“We managed the game well against the wind in the first half and, with it behind us after the break, were clinical and ruthless in front of goal” said Kay.

“That made ten wins in a row in league and cup since losing to Folly Lane in November, which we think is a club record. Our Hellenic League record is even better, with 11 wins on the bounce, something no other side has done this season.

“With our nearest pursuers Woodstock Town without a game, we knew we could both make a bit of history and put clear daylight between us and the other teams, which we accomplished in some style.

The Saints have now notched 57 league goals and, with a goal difference of 41, they are well-placed should there be a tight finish to the campaign

Saints will be looking to extend their run on Saturday when they entertain Moreton Rangers Reserves. Kick off at Southam College is 2.15pm and admission is free.

For more, see this week’s Herald.