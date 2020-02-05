Church bid for £30,000 to repair leaky roof

PENNIES from heaven and a determined effort to raise £30,000 will be needed to repair the leaking roof at Alcester Baptist Church.

Church goers have rallied around with a whole range of ideas to secure funds including a Raise the Roof campaign where anyone can buy a new tile for the roof for £1. Donations are recorded on a mock roof chart which is coloured in to monitor fund raising efforts.

The leaking roof is just one of a number of restoration issues that need to be addressed. Some church windows have to be replaced but must be in keeping with the age of the historic building which is situated in Church Street.

“The church is listed and has a big history,” said church member Cath Tomlinson. “We are the custodians of the church and we won’t let it fall apart on our watch. So far we’ve raised our first £1,000 which started with a Christmas concert by Alcester Male Voice Choir which raised £500. Alcester Musical Theatre Group have performed Songs from the Shows and we’ve got cream teas and other events lined up.”