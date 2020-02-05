Racers suffer injury-time defeat to title-chasers

FOOTBALL

RACING Club Warwick conceded an agonising last-minute goal to go down to title-chasing Coventry United in last night’s Midland League Premier Division clash.

The Racers seemed to have done enough to have earned a point at Townsend Meadow.

But in the third minute of injury time Coventry skipper Michael Quirke got the final touch in a goalmouth scramble to force the ball into the net to seal a 1-0 win.

United had had the better chances, with Joe Cairns, Harrison Sawyer and Jake Holt all threatening but keeper James Wardle and his defence dealt with their pressure.

Victory leaves United joint leaders alongside Newark Flowserve and Heather St Johns, who both won their matches.

The Racers remain 16th in the table as they prepare for a third successive match against top-five opponents in Saturday’s trip to Romulus.

Studley marched into the semi-finals of the Birmingham Midweek Floodlit Challenge Cup with a 2-0 win at Dudley Town.

Bosses John Edwards and Wayne Bunn shuffled the Bees line-up but they produced a disciplined performance against the West Midlands League Premier Division hosts.

Mark Magee put Studley ahead with a cool finish after a great run by Dale Edwards before Dan Carters settled the contest with a second.

Studley will now entertain Darlaston Town in the semi-finals, while the other ties pits Cadbury Athletic against Black Country Rangers or Atherstone Town.