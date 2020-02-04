Warwick District Council agrees plan to become carbon neutral

An ambitious plan for Warwick District to become carbon neutral by 2030 has been agreed by Warwick District Council.

A cross party statement released today read: “Together, we believe that the time has now come to take practical action to deal with the Climate Emergency. Warwick District Council’s Officers and a cross-party group of Councillors have developed a plan ‘The Climate Emergency Action Programme’ that advocates strong local leadership and significant investment to change our future for the better.

“This Plan will enable the Council to be carbon neutral by 2025 and help the district to also be carbon neutral by 2030, plus make necessary local preparations for climate disasters such as flooding. Investment today will help our communities ‘face the future’ with confidence.

“Councillors believe that the fairest way to raise the money locally is through our Council tax. We will therefore be considering at the Council meeting on 26 February, asking residents for an increase of £1 per week (for a Band D property) at a Referendum to be held on 7 May; this would put £3m per year into a ‘ring-fenced’ Climate Action Fund.

“Last summer, your Councillors put aside political differences and came together to unanimously declare a Climate Emergency. A far-reaching plan has since been developed to reduce the Council’s carbon emissions to zero and lead further climate change efforts across the district.

“The Climate Emergency Action Programme is a positive programme that over the next decade will bring social, environmental and economic benefits to all our residents and businesses.

“Warwick District Council is well placed to do this work, being strongly rooted in the local community with many of the practical skills and local contacts necessary to lead in implementing this ambitious plan, which will:

“1. Create major benefits for local residents, such as reduced congestion and improved air quality; enhanced biodiversity; and more energy efficient homes and public buildings.

“2. Partner, advise and encourage businesses and other organisations to take the necessary steps to meet the challenges of climate change.

“3. Enable the Council to be carbon-neutral by 2025.”