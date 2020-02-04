Community pub in the running for top award

The New Inn at Norton Lindsey has been named as a finalist in the prestigious Countryside Alliance Awards 2020 along with Hillers Farm shop in Alcester.

Both businesses are nominated for the Midlands Region, the New Inn in the pub category and Hillers in the local food and drink section.

Judges will now visit both businesses before the regional winners are announced in May.

Back in November the New Inn was awarded the Community Story of the Year Award by the Plunkett Foundation.

The New Inn became the first community owned pub in Warwickshire when it was purchased collectively by more than 240 people in 2016.