Efforts to stop soaring school uniform prices welcomed

The founder of Stratford Uniform Bank has enthusiastically backed a proposal aimed at preventing soaring school uniform costs.

Stratford mum Kirsty Powell founded the uniform bank more than two years ago, after being shocked at the price of her child’s compulsory school PE kit.

Since than Kirsty has been collecting uniforms to help those struggling to buy the items, with a referral system in place to help parents.

This week a new bill is set to be proposed by Labour MP Mike Amesbury allowing schools to specify basic uniform items such as shirts and trousers, but not styles.

The move would allow parents to buy cheaper generic uniform items from supermarkets rather than having to spend big on branded items, often only available from certain suppliers.

Kirsty said: “This bill would only improve things, it won’t affect children’s education at all, but it will reduce the poverty divide between those that can afford branded uniforms and those that will struggle.

“I’m really hopeful this will get through, there are a lot of parents locally who will be right behind this.”