Council takes over Greig Hall site

Alcester’s Greig Hall was taken over by Stratford District Council on Friday marking the end of a long-running legal dispute with the Greig Trustees.

In December a High Court judge ruled that the site should be returned to the council’s control, with the Trustees no longer managing the on-site leisure facilities.

Everyone Active, which already manages leisure centres on behalf of the council in Shipston, Southam, Stratford and Studley, will be brought in to run the Lifestyles Building.

However before that the leisure centre will be closed for a month to allow essential health and safety works to take place.

The closure will also allow the council to make improvements to the facilities for users.

During the closure, current membership holders will be offered the opportunity to use the other District Council leisure facilities run by Everyone Active in Studley, Stratford, Shipston and Southam.

Councillor Tony Jefferson, Leader of Stratford-on-Avon District Council says: “It is unfortunate that we are having to close the site, but our priorities are public safety and using the closure to improve the leisure facilities on site. Closing the site for a short time kills two birds with one stone.”

The centre will close at 4pm on Friday 31 January and reopen on Monday 2 March 2020.

Although the Greig Memorial Hall at the site currently remains closed, there are plans to potentially re-open it later this year.

Discussions are still believed to be ongoing, but it is thought the Hall may be offered to Alcester Town Council on a long-term lease.

With the support of fundraisers in Alcester, the Town Council would then look to re-open the venue, one of the few halls left with its original sprung dancefloor.