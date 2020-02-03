Stratford go from strength to strength in winning run

RUGBY UNION

Evesham 5-55 Stratford

Midlands Two West (South)

NINE different players scored tries as Stratford extended their unbeaten run and their lead at the top of the table.

Having led 19-5 at half-time, the Black and Whites scored 36 unanswered points.

Stratford have now gone 14 games unbeaten in the league and sit seven points clear of nearest rivals Nuneaton Old Edwardians.

Josh Pope, Tom Stanley and man of the match Ben Cole touched down in the first half for the visitors.

As Stratford seized control further tries came from Charlie Powell, Max Haines, Dan Dunmore, Geoff Dyson, Sam Kirby and the returning Si Greenwood.

