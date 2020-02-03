Malley and King fire Alcester into county Vase semi-finals

FOOTBALL

ALCESTER Town booked their place in the semi-finals of the Birmingham Vase after edging out AFC Somers 2-1.

Wade Malley has given the Romans the interval lead at Stratford Road and Karl King made it 2-0 before the Birmingham League Premier Division visitors grabbed a goal.

But Shaun Edwards’ side held on to join Coventry Plumbing, Tipton Town and Solihull United in the semi-finals.

Alcester are back in action on Wednesday when they face hosts Earlswood Town in a Midland League Division Two game to be played at Highgate United as the Earls look to catch up on their fixture backlog.

That list grew on Saturday when their trip to Bolehall Swifts was postponed.

FC Stratford suffered defeat to Knowle for the third time this season as they took the Midland League Division Two points with a 2-1 win at the Arden Garages Stadium.

Stratford, who included Spanish player Antonio Alcaraz Zamora for his debut, fell behind early on when Louis Bridges netted.

Five minutes into the second half, it was 1-1 when Ashley Wilkes whipped in a free-kick but Stratford couldn’t break down a resilient visitors’ defence.

Fifteen minutes from time,

Charlie Griffiths notched the winner for the Robins after home keeper Luis Sone had initially saved the initial effort.

In Division Three, Shipston Excelsior went down to a 3-1 defeat at Leamington Hibernian.

Racing Club Warwick were second-best as they went down to a 3-0 defeat at Premier Division title-chasers Sporting Khalsa.

A 31st-minute own goal separated the sides at haf-time at the Aspray Arena.

James McGready headed home a second for fourth-placed Khalsa, who are one point off top spot, and Peter Till tapped in a third on 84 minutes.

The Racers are back in action tomorrow night (Tuesday) when second-placed Coventry United visit Townsend Meadow.

Division One promotion-chasers Studley swept aside basement side Stafford Town 4-0 at the Beehive.

Dan Carter headed home the first before Dale Edwards doubled the lead from the penalty spot. Two goals from Mark Magee settled the points.