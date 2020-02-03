Results round-up

Football

BetVictor Southern League, Premier Central

Biggleswade Town 0-1 Stratford Town

Midland League, Premier Division

Sporting Khalsa 3-0 Racing Club Warwick

Division One

Studley 4-0 Stafford Town

Division Two

Bolehall Swifts P-P Earlswood Town

FC Stratford 1-2 Knowle

Division Three

Castle Vale Town 1-6 Central Ajax

Leamington Hibernian 3-1 Shipston Excelsior

Birmingham Vase, Quarter-final

Alcester Town 2-1 AFC Somers

Coventry Alliance, Alliance Two

Crick Athletic 2-6 FISSC

Uhlsport Hellenic League, Division Two North

Southam United 9-0 Risborough Rangers Res

Stratford Alliance, Division One KO Cup,

Quarter-finals, Second Leg

Claverdon 4-1 Central Ajax Res (agg: 6-2)

FC Wickhamford 4-0 Feckenham Res (agg: 7-1)

GSH United 3-3 Henley Forest of Arden (AET; agg: 4-3).

Walls & Ceilings Division Two

Blockley Sports 2-7 Bretforton Old Boys

FISSC Res 0-4 Tysoe United

Inkberrow Academy 2-1 AFC Alcester Town

Shipston Excelsior Res 2-1 Shipston Excelsior Colts

Shottery United 2-3 Redditch Borough

RUGBY

Midlands Two West (South)

Evesham 5-55 Stratford-upon-Avon 55

Southam 14-12 Old Laurentians

Midlands Three West (South)

Alcester 0-22 Coventry Welsh

Midlands Four West (South)

Tenbury 64-7 Harbury

Upton-on-Severn v Claverdon home walkover

Southern Counties North

Shipston-on-Stour 27-21 Chesham