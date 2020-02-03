Results round-up

Football
BetVictor Southern League, Premier Central
Biggleswade Town 0-1 Stratford Town
Midland League, Premier Division
Sporting Khalsa 3-0 Racing Club Warwick
Division One
Studley 4-0 Stafford Town
Division Two
Bolehall Swifts P-P Earlswood Town
FC Stratford 1-2 Knowle
Division Three
Castle Vale Town 1-6 Central Ajax
Leamington Hibernian 3-1 Shipston Excelsior
Birmingham Vase, Quarter-final
Alcester Town 2-1 AFC Somers
Coventry Alliance, Alliance Two
Crick Athletic 2-6 FISSC
Uhlsport Hellenic League, Division Two North
Southam United 9-0 Risborough Rangers Res
Stratford Alliance, Division One KO Cup,
Quarter-finals, Second Leg
Claverdon 4-1 Central Ajax Res (agg: 6-2)
FC Wickhamford 4-0 Feckenham Res (agg: 7-1)
GSH United 3-3 Henley Forest of Arden (AET; agg: 4-3).
Walls & Ceilings Division Two
Blockley Sports 2-7 Bretforton Old Boys
FISSC Res 0-4 Tysoe United
Inkberrow Academy 2-1 AFC Alcester Town
Shipston Excelsior Res 2-1 Shipston Excelsior Colts
Shottery United 2-3 Redditch Borough
RUGBY
Midlands Two West (South)
Evesham 5-55 Stratford-upon-Avon 55
Southam 14-12 Old Laurentians
Midlands Three West (South)
Alcester 0-22 Coventry Welsh
Midlands Four West (South)
Tenbury 64-7 Harbury
Upton-on-Severn v Claverdon home walkover
Southern Counties North
Shipston-on-Stour 27-21 Chesham