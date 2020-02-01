Henley church to celebrate its history

A MUCH loved and ancient Norman church in Henley-in-Arden celebrates its 850th birthday later this year.

Parishoners in Henley are already making plans for the historic anniversary year of St Nicholas’ Church which stands at the foot of the towns historic Mount and within sight of Henley’s main parish church St John’s.

Henley is divided into two parishes Beaudesert and Henley. Originally St Nicholas’ Church served Beaudesert and Henley in Arden was served by St Johns but the Benefices were combined in 1915.

The celebrations will take place over ten days this summer starting 10th July with events being planned to include concerts, special church services, celebratory bell ringing a Baptism party and the opportunity for couples to renew their marriage vows.

The Revd John Ganjavi Rector of both churches said: “St Nicholas’ Church is a wonderful building with a lot of history. The church attracts visitors not only from this country but from overseas too and we receive many comments regarding the sense of history that exists once you enter the building. The church has changed very little since it was built and we want the celebrations to be really special. We have a team working hard planning events and it is our intention to make further announcements as to exactly what the programme will include soon.”

The Revd John Ganjavi outside St Nicholas’ Church in Henley.