District’s first licensed hybrid taxi unveiled

The start of a green new era dawned in Stratford this week as the district council licensed its first electric hybrid taxi.

The vehicle is a LEVC TX Comfort plus model, an ultra-low emission taxi which drives in full electric mode all the time, but is recharged by a three cylinder petrol engine.

As a result fuel costs and carbon emissions are reduced.

The taxi offers charging points for phones, Wi-Fi, seating for six passengers, a retractable integrated ramp to allow wheelchair users to face forwards and an air pollution sensor.

The district council is looking to assist drivers and offer a reduced fee for those who wish to purchase electric or hybrid vehicles.

Such vehicles will display a low emission sticker to let the public know what kind of taxi they are travelling in.

Cllr Anne Parry, Regulatory Portfolio Holders said: “Supporting a shift towards cleaner and greener transport is vital as part of the Climate Emergency and everyone needs to do their bit when it comes to keeping our air clean.

“It’s important the District Council tries to influence the areas in which it is responsible for and encouraging local taxi operators to make their fleets more environmentally-friendly is a step in the right direction.

“This is a first for Stratford-on-Avon District, but I do hope that this is the first of many. There are obviously financial implications for the operators in the acquisition of these new vehicles, but with reduced running costs and a move towards a cleaner and greener environment I hope they can see it as a worthwhile investment for the future.”

Last July Stratford District Council declared a climate emergency, establishing a task and finish group to come up with idea to help the district reach zero carbon emissions by 2030.

An action plan by the group, which includes a policy to make all taxis ultra-low emissions, was put before the Cabinet earlier this month, but members decided to delay its adoption for further consideration.

It is expected to come back before Cabinet in March.