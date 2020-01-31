Future of Stratford’s former Grosvenor Hotel revealed

The future of Stratford’s former Grosvenor Hotel has been revealed in new plans submitted to the district council, following the closure of the business at the beginning of January.

The application, submitted by Piotr Kolodziej, details a planned re-branding of the site as ‘The Villare Hotel by Kolodziey’ with the front of the hotel will be painted in a black and white palate, designed to highlight the building’s Georgian architecture.

New lighting and LED-lit signs are also included as part of the application at the Grade II listed building.

A decision on the new hotel plans is expected to be made in March.

News of the Grosvenor Hotel’s closure was greeted with sadness when it was announced in December, with it having been a venue used for many special occasions over the years.

It as bought in 1969 by Sylvia and David Adcock who took it on as a 16-bedroom guesthouse on the site of the former Berowne boys’ school but built it up into a thriving hotel.

It grew along the Warwick Road, extending into what had been the Anray guesthouse next door.

David died in 1976 and the hotel was sold in 1986. Sylvia was involved in many aspect of life in the town and died aged 88 in 2017.

The Grosevnor had traded under the Best Western umbrella in recent years but was owned by different businesses.