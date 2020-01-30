Teenager died after taking ecstasy drug with friends

A STRATFORD teenager died after taking ecstasy with friends an inquest heard today, Thursday at Warwickshire Justice Centre.

Vakaris Valuzis, aged 17, died on 30th June at Warwick Hospital last year following a pre-arranged get together at a house in Stratford involving five friends where the drug MDMA or ecstasy had been taken.

In his conclusion at the inquest, the Senior Coroner for Warwickshire, Sean McGovern, said: “Vakaris died of a drug related death. I’m not about to preach but you are always at risk when you take drugs, particularly young people who need to realise the sadness they leave behind to their parents. Vakaris dabbled in drugs but he was a good boy and I pass on my sincere codolences.”

The inquest heard that five male friends aged 16 and 17 at the time took drugs together on 29th June

Accounts given to police officers by those who took ecstasy on the evening of the 29th, “confirmed they were all willing to take the drug and this included Vakaris.”

Afterwards the five friends went outside the house where at some point someone from another group shouted Vakaris’ name but no one in his group of friends saw who had actually shouted his name. The inquest heard this, “freaked him out” and he had “run off.”

One of his friends ‘phoned him and told Vakaris to go back to the address where they met earlier which he did and sat on the front door step.

Once back inside the house, Vakaris was, “asking for water” and went to the first floor bathroom. A friend made regular checks on Vakaris who moved from the bathroom to a bedroom.

But during one check, Vakaris was found, “on the floor in the bedroom and unable to speak properly.”

Vakaris was then taken outside, because he was, “hot and sweating” and an ambulance was called.

He was taken to Warwick Hospital where medical staff tried to save Vakaris’ life but he suffered two cardiac arrests and multiple organ failure; he was pronounced deceased at 4.40am on 30th June.

The four other friends were taken to hospital as a precaution and one, “did appear to have some organ damage but the other’s didn’t show any signs.”

A police search of the house where the ecstasy was taken found no actual drugs at the scene and no signs of anything suspicious.

Detective constable Anna Burrows said at the inquest: “There was no evidence of any other injuries or anything unexplained. The support and investigation into drugs is ongoing and this might take some time to complete. However, the police investigation into Vakaris’ death has now been closed.”

His mother – Loreta Valuziene – said her son, Vakaris, had, “only occasionally had drugs for recreational use and was a very good well behaved boy.”