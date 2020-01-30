Big, big stories in today’s Stratford Herald – and a great magazine too!

The new issue of the Stratford Herald is out today, packed full of stories you won’t get anywhere else…

From a stand-off in Alcester over the men-only policy of its Court Leet to the latest news on TV’s Shakespeare and Hathaway, you need to buy a copy today. And we’ve got a great interview with the band Scratchy Beard – plus an amazing Mark Williamson photo of them – and keeping with the music theme, we put the questions to a massive fan of Harry Styles and find out who’s been starring in TV’s The Voice. At this moment in time, of course, we get two views of life after Brexit, there’s brilliant sports coverage, dream homes to drool over and so much more. Don’t miss out on all this – and the latest issue of our unbeatable Focuslife magazine!