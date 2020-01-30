Stratford School rated ‘good’ by Ofsted

THE inspectors have called – and they say Stratford-upon-Avon School continues to be a ‘Good’ school.

At a time when many schools across the country have seen their ratings fluctuate, this latest report says the school continues to justify the status it was given in 2016.

Their visit took place in late November in line with their follow-up policy for schools with a high rating.

Headteacher Neil Wallace said: “Clearly this report is a strong endorsement of our direction of travel as a school.

“It was heartening hearing inspectors describe the overwhelmingly positive feedback they had received from students, parents and staff about the school. “Some 404 parental replies were taken into account which is far in excess of the number most schools generate, and further evidence of the pride felt by everyone connected with the school.”

That opening statement in the report is: “Everyone at Stratford-upon-Avon School is committed to ensuring that pupils feel safe, happy and successful. This is achieved very well.

“All staff have high expectations of pupils’ behaviour. Pupils understand these expectations and the vast majority of pupils meet them. This means that pupils learn successfully in a calm and positive environment.”

The report is complimentary about the ethos and opportunities available at the school. Behaviour and the pastoral side of the school are singled out for praise and the sixth form provision and careers education was also highlighted.

The school is described as having “a carefully planned and organised curriculum. Leaders’ careful checks on what is happening mean that they know where learning is really strong and where there is still some work to be done.”

The report gives three areas where improvements can still be made – ensure the high standard in curriculum planning is consistent; that the delivery of those plans is consistent across all subjects and that there is consistency in the use of differing approaches designed to meet pupils’ needs.

Mr Wallace added: “We have some outstanding elements of practice at Stratford and we will continue to focus upon ensuring that these flourish and build even greater consistency throughout the school.”

A link to the full report is available on the school’s website.