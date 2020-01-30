New CCTV cameras welcomed across district

The locations of seven new CCTV cameras to monitor crime and antisocial behaviour have been revealed by Stratford District Council.

The new cameras are proposed to be installed as part of a major upgrade of the district’s CCTV network, costing close to £800,000 altogether.

Subject to planning permission, new cameras in Stratford will be put up on the Birmingham Road/Western Road junction, Shipston Road opposite the Shell Garage and the Severn Meadows Road/Evesham Road junction facing Summerton Way.

In Bidford a camera is slated at the Big Meadow entrance on Honeybourne Road, while in Shipston another is planned for Darlingscote Road.

Elsewhere cameras are proposed on Loxley Close in Wellesbourne opposite the underpass and at Earlswood around the causeway.

Parish councillors have welcomed the new cameras, with several communities having pushed for the technology for some time.

On Monday Bidford Parish Council wholeheartedly endorsed the installation of the camera at the big meadow entrance.

The area has suffered from people using all-terrain vehicles on the site and the council has previously spend money on preventative measures.

Welcoming news of the new camera in Shipston, mayor Cllr Dan Scobie, said: “It’s part of the surveillance of the Rec area outside the leisure centre and the skate park, it’s something the town council have been actively seeking for 18 months in response to a rise in antisocial behaviour and instances of bullying. It’s particularly important as it is also on the main thoroughfare for the school.

“I would emphasise that we don’t think this is the end of the solution, there are other areas of the town that suffer from antisocial behaviour which we think would benefit from CCTV. We’re happy that the Darlingscote Road camera has been put forward but I do think it would have been better if we had been consulted earlier on in this process when the council we looking into CCTV locations.”

Giving her reaction to the new Wellesbourne camera, Cllr Anne Prior, chair of Wellesbourne and Walton Parish Council, said: “CCTV at that location is something the parish council is very keen on, we’ve been try to get it there for a while and I know that residents will be very much in favour of this too. It is an area where we have a lot of problems with antisocial behaviour and it will also cover the layby too where we also have issues.”