No decision on race course music festival yet

HOLD your horses – no decision has been made about the staging of a family music festival at Stratford Racecourse in the summer just yet.

An application for a premises licence by GB Holdings (UK) for Stratford Racecourse was heard by Stratford District Council’s licensing panel on Wednesday, yesterday, at which Cllr Peter Richards, chair of the panel, said no decision would be made for a few days yet top allow further discussion among panel members.

GB Holdings proposes to set up two live performance stages on the inner circuit of the racecourse possibly in August for tribute acts. However, residents living next to the site have voiced their objections over the proposed three day event namely: noise pollution, traffic congestion, public safety, children’s safety, anti-social behaviour and the actual site location itself which is right next to a residential area.

If given the go ahead the family orientated music festival – which could attract 10,000 people – would host tributes acts to Michael Jackson, George Michael, Robbie Williams and Elvis Presley on the main stage, meanwhile Katy Perry, Taylor Swift and Bruno Mars tributes would appear on a smaller stage.

GB Holdings said it had previously worked closely with the Noise Council, Safety Advisory Groups and other key players like police and security agencies when staging major events in the West Mildands like Birmingham Pride and Solihull Summer Festival.

But Ms Jacqueline Dicker of the district council’s environmental health department, told the hearing the council does not have enough information about the proposal at present which is planned in an area with a, “high density of residents and “no full noise assessment had been submitted.” Was the race course even, “the right site?”