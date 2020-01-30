Actor Michael Mears on war and weapons this Sunday at Kempe Studio

Actor Michael Mears performs a dramatisised reading from The Great War of Civilisation by war correspondent Robert Fisk at the Kempe Studio at The Muses, Stratford, this Sunday, (2nd February) at 7.30pm.

Michael is well-known in Stratford, where he has regularly performed at the RSC, in addition he has worked with the Peter Hall Theatre Company and at the National Theatre. The actor has made an international name for himself with several one-man shows, in which he tackles topical subjects that are of social and political relevance.

In 2017 he brought his one-man play about conscientious objectors in the First World War This Evil Thing to the Muses – which the Herald hailed as “amazing” praising Michael’s “exemplary acting and superbly crafted play”.

The performance on Sunday is called Now Thrive the Armourers – a phrase from Shakespeare’s Henry V. Explaining what to expect, Michael says: “This evening, with the help of Shakespeare, Shaw and Shostakovich, will look at aspects of war, and particularly the instruments of war – weapons. And the people who make and sell those weapons, and the consequences of their trade for innocent civilians.”

He continues: “The centrepiece of the evening will be a reading of a powerful chapter from war correspondent Robert Fisk’s book, The Great War for Civilisation, called indeed Now Thrive The Armourers – about the modern arms trade and its consequences. Fisk is a wonderful writer (long-time writer for the Independent newspaper) and the chapter reads beautifully.”

This is only the second performance Now Thrive The Armourers, and the first outside London – so be sure to snap up a ticket before they all go. Buy tickets from www.rudolfkempesociety.org