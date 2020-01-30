Parents urged to help their children cut sugar intake

Parents in South Warwickshire are being urged to cut the amount of sugar in the children’s diets as part of efforts to reduce long-term risks to their health.

Through things like chocolate, sugary drinks and cakes, children consume around eight sugar cubes each day, adding up to more than 2,800 sugar cubes per year.

All this risks children becoming overweight and obese or suffering from tooth decay, while in the long-run obese children are more likely to grow into obese adults with a higher risk of developing diseases such as type 2 diabetes and heart disease, one of the main causes of early death in the UK.

However there are simple steps parents can take to reduce their child’s sugar intake such as buying low-sugar yoghurts, giving children water or no-added sugar juice drinks or starting the day with low-sugar cereal.

Parents are also advised to carefully check the labels on food packaging to see how much sugar is included.

Dr David Spraggett, chair at the NHS South Warwickshire Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “We know that local children are consuming too much sugar, but the good news is that parents can take action now to prevent this building up over the years. By making simple swaps each day, children can have healthier versions of everyday foods and drinks, while significantly reducing their sugar intake and improving their chances in later years.

“Take time to read the food and drink labels as cutting back on sugar can be as simple as changing from a chocolate or frosted coated cereal to a shredded wholegrain cereal or replacing a higher sugar drink for low fat milk or no added sugar drinks. If we cut back the sugar now before our children become young adults, we are setting them up for a healthier, happier future.”

For sugar swapping ideas visit the Change 4 Life website: https://www.nhs.uk/change4life/food-facts/sugar/sugar-swaps-for-kids#sugar-swap-tips

For more information about the effects of sugar on our health visit: https://www.nhs.uk/live-well/eat-well/how-does-sugar-in-our-diet-affect-our-health/