Stratford Job Centre is set to move after the Department for Work and Pensions revealed it was looking for a new office in the town.

A spokesperson for the Department for Work and Pensions, said: “We are going to have to vacate the current site because of the landowner’s plans to redevelop the area and we are working to find an alternative site.”

The spokesperson said the job centre would not be leaving the offices on Alcester Road imminently.