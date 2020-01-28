And the Pragnell Award goes to……..

The winner of this year’s prestigious Pragnell Award is RSC favourite and star of stage and screen Juliet Stevenson.

Juliet, 63, has starred in films such as Mona Lisa Smile, Nicholas Nickleby, Food of Love and Truly, Madly, Deeply, while her television work includes roles in Riviera, Atlantis, One of Us and The Accused.

Nominated for several BAFTAs and Olivier Awards, Juliet also has also starred in an extensive range of theatre productions including with the RSC, with whom she started her career in 1978.

Such productions include The Tempest, Henry IV, Parts I & II, Money and Beckett Shorts.

For the first time Pragnell is organising the Shakespeare Birthday Luncheon and to add that extra stardust this year, the event will be hosted by actor and TV presenter Alexander Armstrong.

The Lunch will take place on Saturday 25th April and Pragnell say it will be bigger and better than ever this year, with live music from the National Youth Jazz Orchestra and the London Youth Chamber Choir.

The Pragnell Shakespeare Birthday Award celebrates individuals who have significantly furthered society’s understanding, appreciation and enjoyment of the Bard’s work.

First introduced in 1990, the illustrious roster of winners includes Sir Ian McKellan, Dame Judi Dench and Sir Kenneth Branagh.

Charlie Pragnell, managing director at Pragnell, said: “The luncheon is a highlight of Stratford-upon-Avon’s annual Shakespeare Birthday Celebrations, and we are delighted to have the honour of organising it,

“Shakespearean understanding is a cornerstone of contemporary culture and the luncheon, like the Pragnell Shakespeare Birthday Award, is a way to celebrate his legacy. We wish to throw a fun, theatrical Birthday party for The Bard and to give a first-class welcome to visiting representatives from the Ambassadorial international community, to the benefit of the town and the Shakespearean community, and to showcase some of the wonderful heritage, culture and style of Great Britain.”

Tickets to the luncheon cost £100 per person or £1,000 for a table of ten, and includes a champagne reception, three course luncheon, wine, music and entertainment.

Tickets are available at the RSC Box Office from 31st January.

Further table and ticket information can be found at www.pragnell.co.uk/pragnell-house/news/pragnell-award-winner-2020